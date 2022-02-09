Monday 12 January 2026

AiCuris punts 100 million euros on BK virus program

Biotechnology
9 February 2022
aicuris-big

German infectious disease drug developer AiCuris and Netherlands-based biotech Hybridize Therapeutics today announced that they have entered into a worldwide licensing agreement for Hybridize’s BK virus (BKV) program. The licensed program is based on a novel RNA-based therapeutic approach developed by Hybridize.

Under the terms of the accord, AiCuris will gain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Hybridize’s BKV program, with focus on the treatment of BK virus-mediated nephropathy in renal transplant patients. Hybridize will receive an upfront payment and further milestone payments of up to 100 million euros ($115 million) in total based on successful achievement of development, regulatory and commercialization goals. In addition, Hybridize will receive tiered royalties on net sales. Hybridize and AiCuris will collaborate in the further development of the BKV-targeting therapy until the start of clinical studies, which is expected within two years.

Third project in the field of transplantation medicine

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
NICE backs Merck & Co's Prevymis for CMV
30 May 2019
Biotechnology
Holger Zimmermann replaces founding chief executive of AiCuris
21 January 2015
Pharmaceutical
Merck & Co in-licenses portfolio targeting HCMV from AiCuris for up to $570 million
16 October 2012
Biotechnology
AiCuris names Larry Edwards as CEO and president of new US subsidiary
4 April 2023




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze