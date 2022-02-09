AiCuris punts 100 million euros on BK virus program

German infectious disease drug developer AiCuris and Netherlands-based biotech Hybridize Therapeutics today announced that they have entered into a worldwide licensing agreement for Hybridize’s BK virus (BKV) program. The licensed program is based on a novel RNA-based therapeutic approach developed by Hybridize.
Under the terms of the accord, AiCuris will gain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Hybridize’s BKV program, with focus on the treatment of BK virus-mediated nephropathy in renal transplant patients. Hybridize will receive an upfront payment and further milestone payments of up to 100 million euros ($115 million) in total based on successful achievement of development, regulatory and commercialization goals. In addition, Hybridize will receive tiered royalties on net sales. Hybridize and AiCuris will collaborate in the further development of the BKV-targeting therapy until the start of clinical studies, which is expected within two years.
