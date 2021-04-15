Sunday 11 January 2026

Alchemab raises £60 million in Series A financing

Biotechnology
15 April 2021
Cambridge, UK-based biotech Alchemab Therapeutics today announced the completion of a £60 million ($82 million) Series A financing round.

The international investment syndicate is led by RA Capital Management, with participation from Lightstone Ventures, Data Collective VC (DCVC), DHVC, SV Health Investors and the Dementia Discovery Fund. The company was created by SV Health Investors who led the Seed round in 2019.

The proceeds will be used to advance Alchemab’s unique target-agnostic drug discovery platform. The approach interrogates the entire antibody repertoires of individuals from well-defined groups who show unexpected resistance to disease despite genetic disposition or other risk factors predicative of a poor prognosis. Using insights gained, Alchemab can identify naturally protective antibodies with therapeutic potential. Alchemab’s primary focus is the development of novel therapeutics for hard-to-treat neurodegenerative diseases and cancers, and the company currently has several programs at the pre-clinical stage.

