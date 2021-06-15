Alentis Therapeutics gets $67 million funding

Independent private equity firm Jeito Capital, which is dedicated to biotech and biopharma, today announced that it has become a key investor as part of a $67 million Series B financing round in Alentis Therapeutics.

The Swiss biotech company, a spin-off of France’s Inserm with R&D in Strasbourg, France, is developing breakthrough therapies for patients suffering from fibrotic diseases and associated cancers.

Proceeds from the financing round will be used for proof-of-concept clinical trials of Alentis’ first-in-class assets, uniquely targeting fibrosis pathways for the treatment of life-threatening advanced liver and kidney fibrosis as well as associated cancers. Alentis expects to initiate its first clinical trial by the end of 2021.