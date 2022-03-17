Sunday 11 January 2026

Alexion and Chugai settle patent litigation related to Ultomiris

Biotechnology
17 March 2022
Alexion, AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Rare Disease group, has entered into a settlement agreement with Japan’s Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) resolving all patent disputes between the two companies related to Ultomiris (ravulizumab).

In accordance with the settlement agreement, Alexion, which was acquired by AstraZeneca in a $39 billion deal that closed in July last year, and Chugai, which is majority-owned by Roche (ROG: SIX), have taken steps to withdraw patent infringement proceedings filed with US District Court for the District of Delaware and Tokyo District Court. Ultomiris is approved for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other rare diseases.

Marc Dunoyer, chief executive of Alexion, said: “With this settlement, we will continue to advance our Ultomiris development programmes in new indications and focus on our mission to transform the lives of people affected by rare diseases.”

