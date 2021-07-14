Alexion buy imminent as UK competition watchdog gives blessing

British pharma major and coronavirus vaccine developer AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has cleared the final regulatory hurdle in its acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is the last antitrust authority to give its approval to the deal, after the European Commission closed its review earlier in the month.

With authorities in the USA, Japan and elsewhere having already given the go-ahead, the deal is now expected to close on July 21, 2021.