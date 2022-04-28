Alexion buy starts to pay off for AstraZeneca, with new US nod

Now the first and only long-acting C5 complement inhibitor in gMG, Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz), has gained an additional approval in the USA.

First marketed in 2018, the product was developed by Alexion and became part of AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) portfolio following the British firm’s $39 billion purchase of the rare disease specialist in 2021.

The deal led to the creation of a new division of the company, headquartered in the buoyant biotech hub around Boston, USA.