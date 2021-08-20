Alexion gives up on Ultomiris in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

US drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals revealed today that it is discontinuing CHAMPION-ALS, the global Phase III clinical trial of Ultomiris (ravulizumab) in adults with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

This decision is based on the recommendation of the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC), following their review of data from a pre-specified interim analysis. The IDMC recommended that the trial be discontinued due to lack of efficacy. No new safety findings were observed and the data were consistent with the established safety profile of Ultomiris.

Alexion was acquired by British drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), whose shares dipped 1% this morning, in a $39 billion deal that closed on July 21 this year.