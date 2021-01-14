Alexion pauses Phase III Ultomiris trial in COVID-19

US biotech firm Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALXN) said late yesterday that it will pause further enrollment in the global Phase III study of Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz) in adults with severe COVID-19 requiring mechanical ventilation.
This decision is based on the recommendation of an independent data monitoring committee (IDMC), following their review of data from a pre-specified interim analysis. The IDMC recommended that additional enrollment be paused, pending further analysis of the data, due to lack of efficacy when Ultomiris was added to best supportive care, compared to best supportive care alone. There were no new safety findings observed. The study will continue for patients already enrolled, including completion of all study visits and planned Ultomiris dosing according to the study protocol.
Currently approved in the USA, Europe and Japan for adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Ultomiris generated third-quarter 2020 sales of $289.3 million for Alexion, which is the subject of a $39 billion takeover bid from UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) announced in December.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze