Sunday 11 January 2026

Alexion's ambitions in rare diseases burning bright after takeover

Biotechnology
Guy Martin
22 April 2022
alexion_2022_large

Rare diseases powerhouse Alexion was last year acquired for $39 billion by the Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), becoming part of one of big pharma’s most successful companies in recent years.

But this major milestone has not altered Alexion’s burning ambitions in rare diseases, and indeed it has bolstered the company’s drive to deliver more medicines to more patients around the world.

"We needed to increase our development capabilities"Evidence of this was provided last month with the announcement that Alexion is to establish a new global development hub in Barcelona, Spain, where up to 100 R&D specialists will be recruited over the next two years.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Alexion and Chugai settle patent litigation related to Ultomiris
17 March 2022
Pharmaceutical
Rare Disease Day 2022: Advances in treatments and policy
24 February 2022
Biotechnology
Alexion buy starts to pay off for AstraZeneca, with new US nod
28 April 2022
Biotechnology
Alexion strikes up to $1 billion deal with Pfizer
28 July 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze