Alfasigma acquires European rights for bentracimab from PhaseBio

Italian drugmaker Alfasigma has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with USA-based cardiopulmonary diseases focused company PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PHAS) for the commercialization of bentracimab.
The agreement covers the countries of the European Union and the European Economic Area, as well as the UK, Russia, Ukraine and other countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
Bentracimab is a new human monoclonal antibody (MAb) fragment which in previous clinical studies has shown an immediate and prolonged reversal of the antiplatelet effects of Brilinta/Brilique (ticagrelor), which is marketed by Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
