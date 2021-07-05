Monday 12 January 2026

Alfasigma acquires European rights for bentracimab from PhaseBio

Biotechnology
5 July 2021
europe_flag_eu_big

Italian drugmaker Alfasigma has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with USA-based cardiopulmonary diseases focused company PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PHAS) for the commercialization of bentracimab.

The agreement covers the countries of the European Union and the European Economic Area, as well as the UK, Russia, Ukraine and other countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Bentracimab is a new human monoclonal antibody (MAb) fragment which in previous clinical studies has shown an immediate and prolonged reversal of the antiplatelet effects of Brilinta/Brilique (ticagrelor), which is marketed by Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Alfasigma brings Zelnorm back to US market
16 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
Chiesi turns Ferriprox distribution deal into acquisition
17 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
PhaseBio drops pemziviptadil program in COVID-19
26 October 2020
Biotechnology
PhaseBio's Phase IIb trial of bentracimab meets endpoint
4 November 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze