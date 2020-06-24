Sunday 11 January 2026

All clear for Innate to resume US lacutamab study

24 June 2020
There is good news for oncology specialist Innate Pharma (Euronext: IPH), which has been told by the US regulator that a partial clinical hold on the Phase II TELLOMAK study has been lifted.

The Parisian biotech is free to continue evaluating lacutamab as an option for people with advanced T-cell lymphomas, after a quality assessment of the study drug passed the agency’s tests.

