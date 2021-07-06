All in place for Bharat's big COVID-19 vaccine roll-out

Indian company Bharat Biotech has presented a final analysis demonstrating the efficacy of its Covaxin vaccine against COVID-19.

Efficacy analysis demonstrates Covaxin to be 77.8% effective against symptomatic COVID-19, through evaluation of 130 confirmed cases, with 24 observed in the vaccine group versus 106 in the placebo group.

Importantly, Covaxin was also found to be 93.4% effective against severe symptomatic COVID-19.