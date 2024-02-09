Alligator announces cost reduction program

Swedish immuno-oncology company Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) saw its shares close up 2.4% at 1.13 kronor yesterday, after it announced plans to adjust the size of its organization to reflect the end of the resource-intensive OPTIMIZE-1 Phase II clinical trial with its lead asset mitazalimab, and the need for the company to prioritize its pre-clinical and early-stage assets.
Alligator noted that the planned restructuring remains subject to negotiation with the relevant trade unions but would result in a reduction of apround20-25% of the current workforce, which once implemented is expected to reduce operational cash burn with 20 million kronor ($1.9 million) annually.
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