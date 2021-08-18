Alligator snaps up I-O deal with Orion

Swedish company Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) saw its shares gain 16.4% to 6.68 Swedish kronor by early afternoon, when it revealed a research and license agreement with Finnish firm Orion Corporation (Nasdaq: OMX) to discover and develop new bispecific antibody cancer therapeutics.

The research collaboration will focus on the discovery of novel bispecific antibodies directed towards immuno-oncology targets selected by Orion. The agreement covers an option to develop three bispecific antibodies. Under the agreement, Alligator will employ its proprietary phage display libraries and RUBY bispecific platform to develop immuno-oncology product candidates based on design criteria identified by Orion.

Deal terms