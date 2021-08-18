Alligator snaps up I-O deal with Orion

Swedish company Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) saw its shares gain 16.4% to 6.68 Swedish kronor by early afternoon, when it revealed a research and license agreement with Finnish firm Orion Corporation (Nasdaq: OMX) to discover and develop new bispecific antibody cancer therapeutics.
The research collaboration will focus on the discovery of novel bispecific antibodies directed towards immuno-oncology targets selected by Orion. The agreement covers an option to develop three bispecific antibodies. Under the agreement, Alligator will employ its proprietary phage display libraries and RUBY bispecific platform to develop immuno-oncology product candidates based on design criteria identified by Orion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze