Allorion inks another licensing deal, this one with Avenzo

China and USA-based Allorion Therapeutics has announced a second licensing deal within a few days, this time entering an exclusive agreement with US clinical-state biotech Avenzo Therapeutics.

Avenzo will gain rights to develop and commercialize AVZO-021 (formerly ARTS-021), a potentially best-in-class cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2) selective inhibitor globally (excluding Greater China). As part of the agreement, Avenzo also receives an exclusive option for an additional pre-clinical program planned for investigational new drug (IND) submission in early 2025.