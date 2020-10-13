Sunday 11 January 2026

Almirall gets reimbursement deal for Ilumetri in France

Spanish dermatology specialist Almirall (ALM: MC) today announced that it has signed an agreement with the French authorities to make the biologic treatment Ilumetri (tildrakizumab), a high-affinity interleukin (IL)-23p19 monoclonal antibody, available in France for the treatment of adult patients with severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for biological systemic therapy.

The agreement has been signed after the Commission of Transparency of the Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS), the French National Health Authority, provided a favorable opinion for the reimbursement in France of Ilumetri on June 3rd and considered the actual benefit (Service Médical Rendu or SMR) as “important.” The prevalence of chronic plaque psoriasis among the French population is around 5.6%.

First biologic marketed by Almirall

