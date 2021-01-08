Sunday 11 January 2026

Almirall ties up with innovative gene therapy specialist

Biotechnology
8 January 2021
Spanish skincare specialist Almirall (ALM: MC) has partnered with gene therapy company Tyris Therapeutics to tackle orphan dermatological conditions.

The firms will leverage Tyris' innovative non-viral based gene therapy technology, combined with Almirall's expertise in medical dermatology, to take on genetic conditions of the skin.

Under the terms of the deal, Tyris will be responsible for generating clinical lead candidates and progressing them to clinical development. The company will receive upfront and research milestone payments, as well as research funding.

