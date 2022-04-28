Alnylam 1st-qtr sales hit by loss of collaboration revenues

RNAi therapeutics company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) today reported its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

It posted total net product revenues of $186.9 million, a rise of 38%, but revenue from collaborations fell from $41.8 million to $25.9 million, primarily due to a decrease in revenue from our collaboration with Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN).

The company posted a net loss of $240.3 million, up from a loss of $200.3 million in the like period of 2021. Alnylam’s shares were down 2% to $151.79 in pre-market trading following the announcement.