Sunday 11 January 2026

Altos Labs launches with $3B financing and Hal Barron as CEO

Biotechnology
19 January 2022
altos_big

New biotech company Altos Labs has launched today with the aim of unraveling the deep biology of cellular rejuvenation programming, with $3 billion fully committed from renowned company builders and investors, reportedly including billionaires such as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Yuri Milner, a Russian-Israeli physicist who became a billionaire with his stake in Facebook and Twitter.

Altos' mission is to restore cell health and resilience to reverse disease, injury, and the disabilities that can occur throughout life. The company launches with a community of leading scientists, clinicians, and leaders from both academia and industry working together towards this common mission. Altos will be initially based in the US in the San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego, and in the UK in Cambridge.

The Altos executive team will be composed of Dr Hal Barron (incoming chief executive), Dr Rick Klausner (chief scientist and founder), Hans Bishop (president and founder), and Ann Lee-Karlon (chief operating officer).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
New consumer health giant to stick with CEO after GSK spinout
23 July 2021
Biotechnology
GSK and Vir win $1B US govt contract for sotrovimab COVID-19 therapy
18 November 2021
Pharmaceutical
Frank Clyburn to quit Merck & Co for CEO role outside pharma
21 January 2022
Biotechnology
Start-up Seismic promises 'new era of immunology drug development integrating machine learning'
10 February 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze