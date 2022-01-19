Altos Labs launches with $3B financing and Hal Barron as CEO

New biotech company Altos Labs has launched today with the aim of unraveling the deep biology of cellular rejuvenation programming, with $3 billion fully committed from renowned company builders and investors, reportedly including billionaires such as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Yuri Milner, a Russian-Israeli physicist who became a billionaire with his stake in Facebook and Twitter.
Altos' mission is to restore cell health and resilience to reverse disease, injury, and the disabilities that can occur throughout life. The company launches with a community of leading scientists, clinicians, and leaders from both academia and industry working together towards this common mission. Altos will be initially based in the US in the San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego, and in the UK in Cambridge.
The Altos executive team will be composed of Dr Hal Barron (incoming chief executive), Dr Rick Klausner (chief scientist and founder), Hans Bishop (president and founder), and Ann Lee-Karlon (chief operating officer).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze