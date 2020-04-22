Friday 19 June 2026

Alzheimer's filing delay sees Biogen shares slump

Biotechnology
22 April 2020
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Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) has reported revenue of $3.5 billion for the first quarter of 2020, up 1%, with income at $1.4 billion or $8.08 per share, up from $7.15 per share.

The results were driven by better demand and a bigger-than-expected profit on spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) drug Spinraza (nusinersen), and multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate).

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