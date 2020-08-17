Alzheon's ALZ-801 touted for big things in Alzheimer's

Alzheon, the Alzheimer’s specialist behind the oral anti-amyloid drug, ALZ-801, has announced the publication of a peer-reviewed research paper.

The paper, called Aducanumab, Gantenerumab, BAN2401 and ALZ-801 – the First Wave of Amyloid-Targeting Drugs for Alzheimer’s Disease with Potential for Near Term Approval, was published in Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy journal.

"We are entering a new era of drug development for Alzheimer’s"Martin Tolar, founder, president and chief executive of Alzheon, said: “We are entering a new era of drug development for Alzheimer’s disease, with high probability of meeting the goal of bringing effective treatments to patients before the US National Institutes of Health’s National Alzheimer’s Plan target date of 2025.