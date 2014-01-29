Amgen again tops analysts’ forecasts as profits rise 30%

Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), the world’s largest independent biotech firm, for the fifth reporting quarter beat analysts’ expectations, posting fourth-quarter 2013 adjusted earnings per share of $1.82, a whopping 20% increase in the like 2012 period and well above consensus Wall Street forecasts of $1.69.
The figures were released after markets closed yesterday, when Amgen’s shares had risen 2.2% to $120.70, but eased back to $120 in after-hours trading.
For the fourth quarter, total revenues increased 13% to $5.011 billion, with product sales growing at 11%, helped by the end of the Enbrel (etanercept) profit share. This also beat analysts’ forecasts of $4.787 billion. The fourth quarter includes results for Onyx Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired in October 2013. Generally accepted accounting principle net income came in at $1.02 billion, a rise of 30%.
