Amgen and Astellas link up on drugs for unmet medical needs in Japan

World leading independent biotech firm Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) has joined forces with Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) in a strategic alliance to provide new medicines to help address serious unmet medical needs of Japanese patients. No financial terms of the accord were revealed.

The alliance leverages the complementary capabilities of both companies through an innovative business model that combines Amgen's pipeline candidates with Astellas' deep knowledge of Japanese patient and physician needs, long-term commercial and regulatory experience, and strong presence as a leading company in Japan.