Amgen buys Bergamo for $215 million, thus establishing commercial operations in Brazil

Global biotech giant Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) is expanding operations in Brazil, including the acquisition of Bergamo, a privately-held Brazilian pharmaceutical company, for around $215 million.

Bergamo is a leading supplier of medicines to the hospital sector in Brazil with capabilities in oncology medicines and has manufacturing facilities in Sao Paulo state. Bergamo had gross revenues of $80 million in 2010 and has been growing at an annual rate of 19% since 2007.

Reacquires rights to certain products from Hypermarcas