Amgen buys Bergamo for $215 million, thus establishing commercial operations in Brazil

Global biotech giant Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) is expanding operations in Brazil, including the acquisition of Bergamo, a privately-held Brazilian pharmaceutical company, for around $215 million.
Bergamo is a leading supplier of medicines to the hospital sector in Brazil with capabilities in oncology medicines and has manufacturing facilities in Sao Paulo state. Bergamo had gross revenues of $80 million in 2010 and has been growing at an annual rate of 19% since 2007.
Reacquires rights to certain products from Hypermarcas
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze