Amgen gains EMA/CHMP backing for Kyprolis and for Blincyto

The European Medicines Agency has recommended granting a marketing authorisation for Kyprolis (carfilzomib) to treat patients with multiple myeloma whose disease has relapsed.

Kyprolis, developed by US biotech firm Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), is for use in combination with the cancer medicines lenalidomide and dexamethasone.

Over the last decade, new therapies have become available, which have improved the outlook for patients with multiple myeloma. However, there is still an urgent need to provide treatment options for patients who no longer respond to the available therapies. EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) therefore decided to review Kyprolis under the accelerated assessment program, a tool which aims to speed up patients’ access to medicines that address unmet medical needs.