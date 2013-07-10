Amgen gains rights to Servier's heart drugs ivabradine and S38844

USA-based Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), the world’s largest independent biotech firm, has entered a new collaboration with privately-held French drugmaker Laboratoire Servier leveraging each company's commitment to cardiovascular disease.

Under the terms of the accord, financial terms of which were not disclosed, Amgen has obtained commercial rights in the USA to Servier's novel oral drug ivabradine, approved in the European Union as Procoralan, for chronic heart failure and stable angina in patients with elevated heart rates. Amgen has also received an exclusive option to develop and commercialize Servier's investigational molecule, S38844, for cardiovascular diseases in the USA. Currently, S38844 is in Phase II studies for the treatment of heart failure.

…while Servier acquires omecamtiv mecarbil for Europe