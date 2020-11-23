Sunday 11 January 2026

Amgen gives up on omecamtiv mecarbil

Biotechnology
23 November 2020
amgen_large

US biotech major Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) has returned all development and commercialization rights for omecamtiv mecarbil and AMG 594 to Cytokinetics (Nasdaq: CYTK).

Omecamtiv mecarbil, an investigational selective cardiac myosin activator, was studied in GALACTIC-HF, a Phase III trial in patients with chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), and AMG 594, a new mechanism selective cardiac troponin activator, is in Phase I development for HFrEF and other types of heart failure.

Results from the omecamtiv mecarbil trial demonstrated an 8% relative risk reduction on the primary composite endpoint of heart failure or cardiovascular death, compared with placebo.

