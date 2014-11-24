Amgen halts all its trials of rilotumumab in advanced gastric cancer

USA-based Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), the world’s largest independent biotech firm, has terminated all company-sponsored clinical studies of rilotumumab in advanced gastric cancer, including the Phase III RILOMET-1 and RILOMET-2 studies.

Despite the disappointing news, Amgen’s shares still managed a 1.3% rise to $164.92 in mid-morning trading, perhaps a reflection of a small market potential. The monoclonal antibody market in gastric cancer has been forecast to grow from $256 million in 2012 to $501 million by 2019 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% (The Pharma Letter September 15).

Decision based on safety concerns