Amgen in $180 mill deal with BIND; Priaxon accord with GlaxoSmithKline

BIND Biosciences, a US clinical stage investor backed company, and Amgen (Nasdaq: AMNG), the world’s largest biotech firm, have announced an agreement for the worldwide development and commercialization of a kinase inhibitor nanomedicine.

With a disclosed value of $180 million for the first therapeutic indication, the exclusive license agreement is the first major partnership focused on applying a nanomedicine technology to a molecularly targeted drug, in this case a novel kinase inhibitor.