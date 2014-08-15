Friday 9 January 2026

Amgen issues voluntary recall of Aranesp prefilled syringes in certain countries

Biotechnology
15 August 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

USA-based Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) initiated a voluntary recall on June 26, 2014 for nine packaged lots of anemia drug Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa; 500mcg) prefilled syringes from non-US distributors, wholesalers and a number of hospital pharmacies due to the potential presence of cellulose and/or polyester particles observed in a small number of syringes during a routine quality examination.

Lots are being recalled as a precautionary measure. To date, there have been no complaints or adverse events reported that can be attributed to the presence of these particles. Evaluations by Amgen found a very low potential to impact patients who may have received the affected product. Aranesp generated second-quarter sales of $517 million for Amgen, the world’s largest independent biotech company.

The US Food and Drug Administration has determined that health implications related to particles, depending on the route of administration, would vary depending on the amount of particulate matter injected into the patient, the size of the particles, the patient's underlying medical condition, and the presence of a right-to-left cardiac shunt. The presence of particulate foreign matter may elicit inflammatory and allergic responses, both chronic and acute, and may be life-threatening. This recall in non-U.S. jurisdictions is being conducted with the knowledge of the FDA.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze