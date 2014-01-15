Amgen launches collaboration with academia for IBD drug development

US biotech firm Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) says it has launched a strategic collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the Broad Institute, to jointly discover and validate new therapeutic targets and develop novel therapies for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The MGH-Broad-Amgen collaboration brings together scientists with expertise in clinical medicine, IBD biology, human genetics, genomic technology, and drug discovery to work together to help create a new world of therapeutic options for IBD patients. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Limited treatment options at present