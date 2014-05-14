Amgen names Steven Galson, Senior Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs and Safety

USA-based Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), the world's leading independent biotech firm, has announced the appointment of Steven Galson to the position of senior vice president, Global Regulatory Affairs and Safety, effective May 19. Mr Galson will report to Sean Harper executive vice president, Research and Development, and will be responsible for all regulatory and patient safety functions across Amgen.

Mr Galson joined Amgen as vice president of Global Regulatory Affairs in October 2010. He came to Amgen from Science Applications International Corporation, where he served as senior vice president for Civilian Health Operations and chief health scientist from October 2009 to October 2010.