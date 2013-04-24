Amgen profit leaps 21%, but 1st-qtr revenues disappoint

USA-based Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), the world’s largest independent biotech firm, posted first-quarter 2013 financial results, noting that net income increased 21% to $1.4 billion, or $1.88 a share, or $1.48 a share, a year earlier. Earnings, excluding some items, of $1.96 a share topped by $0.12 the average of 20 analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Revenue increased 5% to $4.24 billion, less than the $4.37 billion estimated by analysts, the first time in 11 quarters the company has missed expectations, according to Bloomberg, which noted that Amgen’s declined 6.2%t in extended trading to $105.75 in New York after the earnings were announced. There was 6% growth in product sales driven by Enbrel (etanercept), Xgeva (denosumab) and Prolia (denosumab), the company noted.

For the full year 2013, Amgen expects: total revenue guidance range unchanged at $17.8 billion to $18.2 billion; and adjusted earnings per share to be above the midpoint of the range of $7.05–$7.35.