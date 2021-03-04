Amgen replenishes its pipeline with $1.9 billion acquisition

The USA’s largest biotech firm Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), which has been fairly quiet on the M&A front for a while, announced it was splashing out nearly $2 billion on an acquisition today.
Amgen has reached an agreement to acquire Five Prime Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FPRX) for $38.00 per share in cash, representing an equity value of around $1.9 billion. This acquisition adds Five Prime's innovative pipeline to Amgen's leading oncology portfolio, the company said. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter and is subject to customary closing conditions.
Unusually for an acquirer, Amgen’s shares were up 1.5% at $227.38 by late-morning. However, its target, Five Prime, leapt 78% to $37.83.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze