Amgen results tee up Phase III trial of Lumakras and Vectibix

US biotech Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) could be closing in on another indication for its KRAS inhibitor Lumakras (sotorasib), which won US approval in a form of lung cancer in May of this year.

The accelerated approval made Lumakras the first approved targeted therapy for tumors with any KRAS mutation, and it is also being studied in multiple other solid tumors. This includes KRAS G12C-mutated advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) and the company has just presented results in this indication on the combination of Lumakras and Vectibix (panitumumab), the firm’s monoclonal antibody epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor.

These are the first combination study results from the Phase Ib/II CodeBreaK 101 study, the most comprehensive global clinical development program in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated CRC. These encouraging results included an objective response rate (ORR) of 27% among 26 patients in the efficacy analysis set, which included five patients who had progressed with prior sotorasib monotherapy.