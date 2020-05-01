Sunday 11 January 2026

Amgen's 11% 1st-qtr revenue rise beats expectations

Biotechnology
1 May 2020
amgen_large

US biotech giant Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) late yesterday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2020, showing that revenues increased 11% to $6.2 billion versus the like quarter of 2019, driven by higher unit demand, offset partially by lower net selling prices. This topped Wall Street estimates of just under $6 billion.

Amgen shares dipped 0.52% pre-market today, following a 1.5% gain in the regular Thursday session to close at $239.22.

Net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis were $1,825 million, a decline of 8%. GAAP earnings per share (EPS) decreased 3% to $3.07, driven by the amortization of costs associated with Amgen’s November 21, 2019, acquisition of Otezla (apremilast), offset partially by increased revenues.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Amgen and UCB pick up European approval for Evenity
12 December 2019
Biotechnology
Amgen to acquire Otezla in multi-billion dollar deal
26 August 2019
Biotechnology
Otezla's impact shown in milder psoriasis
6 May 2020
Biosimilars
How big is the mid-2020's LOE problem for Amgen?
17 August 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze