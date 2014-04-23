Amgen's 1st-qtr 2014 disappoints, as net income falls 25%

Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), the world’s largest independent biotech firm by revenues, yesterday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2014 showing that, while group sales increased 7% to $4.52 billion, below analysts’ expectations of $4.8 billion, earnings were down. Amgen’s shares fell 3% to $115.75 in extended trading in New York after the results were released.
Generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) were $1.40 compared to $1.88, down 26%, and GAAP operating income was $1.36 billion, a fall of 5%. GAAP net income plunged 25% to $1.07 billion. GAAP EPS and operating income in 2014 include non-cash amortization and other expenses for recent acquisitions, the company noted.
Key results include:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze