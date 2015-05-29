Amgen’s AMG 416 meets Phase III studies’ endpoints

US biotech major Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) has presented positive pooled data from two pivotal Phase III, global, randomized, placebo-controlled trials evaluating AMG 416, a novel calcimimetic, for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) receiving hemodialysis.
Both studies met the primary endpoint, demonstrating that a greater proportion of patients in the AMG 416 groups achieved a greater than 30% reduction in parathyroid hormone (PTH) during the Efficacy Assessment Phase compared with placebo. The data were presented today at the 52nd ERA-EDTA Congress in London.
Complex and challenging condition
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze