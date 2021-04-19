Amgen's bet on Five Prime needs more than one label for bemarituzumab to pay off, says analyst

The USA’s largest biotech firm Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) on Friday announced it has completed its planned acquisition of Five Prime Therapeutics for $1.9 billion.
Amgen’s main interest in Five Prime’s pipeline was the lead, first-in-class anti-FGFR2b inhibitor bemarituzumab tested in gastric (GC) or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer.
However, analytics company GlobalData’s senior oncology and hematology analyst Sakis Palioras, that that, “while having shown an improvement over chemotherapy in a Phase II trial, bemarituzumab is expected to play a niche role in the management of GC, even if it progresses to a registrational study and receives Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.”
