Amgen’s PCSK9 inhibitor evolocumab reduces cholesterol in Phase II study

USA-based biotech firm Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) has said monthly treatment with its investigational PCSK9 inhibitor evolocumab (AMG 145) helped lower cholesterol by 52% in combination with standard of care in patients with high cholesterol.
The results from the Open Label Study of Long TERm Evaluation Against LDL-C (OSLER) trial, a long-term controlled 52-week safety and efficacy study, showed monthly treatment with evolocumab, an investigational fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits PCSK9, a protein that reduces the liver's ability to remove low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), or bad cholesterol, from the blood, was not associated with a major increase in adverse events versus standard of care (SOC).
Elevated LDL-C is recognized as a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, which is the number one cause of death worldwide, claiming more lives each year than cancer, chronic lower respiratory disease and accidents combined.
