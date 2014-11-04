Thursday 8 January 2026

Amgen’s trebananib disappoints in ovarian cancer trial

USA-based Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), the world’s largest independent biotech firm, revealed that a late-stage trial of its ovarian cancer treatment trebananib failed to significantly improve patient survival.

Top-line secondary endpoint results of overall survival from the Phase III TRINOVA-1 trial in women with recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, which evaluated trebananib plus paclitaxel versus placebo plus paclitaxel, did not demonstrate a statistically-significant improvement in overall survival. Median overall survival was 19.3 months in the trebananib arm versus 18.3 months in the control arm. The data will be submitted to a future medical conference and for publication.

In the previously reported primary endpoint analysis, the data demonstrated a statistically significant difference in progression-free survival for trebananib. In that analysis, patients treated with trebananib showed a 34% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death (HR = 0.66, 95% CI, 0.57, 0.77, p.

