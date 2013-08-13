Friday 9 January 2026

Amgen's US deal with Servier cleared

Biotechnology
13 August 2013

USA-based Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), the world’s leading independent biotech firm, and privately-held French drugmaker Laboratoires Servier have announced the early termination of the waiting period under the Hart–Scott–Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 in connection with the cardiovascular product collaboration agreement announced last month (The Pharma Letter July 10, 2013, completing the transaction.

Under the terms of the agreement, Amgen has obtained commercial rights in the USA to Servier's novel oral drug, approved in the European Union as Procoralan (ivabradine), for chronic heart failure and stable angina in patients with elevated heart rates. Under the terms of the deal, Amgen will make a one-time $50 million upfront payment and future milestone and royalty payments for ivabradine.

Amgen has also received an exclusive option to develop and commercialize Servier's investigational molecule, S38844, for cardiovascular diseases in the USA. Currently, S38844 is in Phase II studies for the treatment of heart failure. Through the collaboration, Servier has obtained an exclusive option to commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil in Europe. Omecamtiv mecarbil is an activator of cardiac myosin, which is currently being tested for potential applications in the treatment of heart failure in patients with systolic dysfunction.

