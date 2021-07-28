Amgen strengthens portfolio with Teneobio buy

The USA’s largest biotech Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) has announced its third acquisition this year, saying yesterday that it is to buy Teneobio, a California-based privately held, clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new class of biologics called human heavy-chain antibodies.
Under the terms of the agreement, Amgen will acquire all outstanding shares of Teneobio at closing in exchange for a $900 million upfront cash payment, as well as future contingent milestone payments to Teneobio equity holders potentially worth up to an additional $1.6 billion in cash.
The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second half of 2021.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze