Amgen sues Sanofi and Regeneron over alleged patent infringement

USA-based Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), the world’s largest independent biotech firm, has filed a law suit in the US District Court of Delaware against French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and US biotech Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) for patent infringement of US Patent Numbers 8,563,698, 8,829,165, and 8,859,741.

These patents, which are owned by Amgen, describe and claim monoclonal antibodies to proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9).

By its complaint, Amgen seeks an injunction to prevent the infringing manufacture, use and sale of Sanofi and Regeneron's alirocumab, a monoclonal antibody targeting PCSK9. Sanofi and Regeneron recently announced that they have completed Phase III clinical trials on alirocumab and intend to pursue regulatory approval to market the drug in the USA. Sales of alirocumab may reach 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by 2020, according to the average of five analysts estimates compiled by Bloomberg.