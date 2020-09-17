Amgen to aid Lilly's COVID-19 antibody manufacturing

US drugmaker Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and biotech major Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) have announced a global antibody manufacturing collaboration to significantly increase the supply capacity available for the former company’s potential COVID-19 therapies.

Lilly is currently studying several potential neutralizing antibodies for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 as either monotherapy or in combination, while Amgen has significant experience of manufacturing complex biologics.

"We are impressed with Lilly’s data"Through this collaboration, the two companies will have the ability to quickly scale up production and serve many more patients around the world should one or more of Lilly's antibody therapies prove successful in clinical testing and receive regulatory approval.