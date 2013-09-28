Amgen to open China R&D Center at ShanghaiTech

USA-based Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), the world’s largest independent biotech company, and ShanghaiTech University have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to form a strategic partnership for the advancement of biopharmaceutical discovery and translational research in China.

This agreement includes plans for Amgen to open a China R&D center at ShanghaiTech University. No financial details of the project were revealed.

"Amgen and ShanghaiTech University share mutual goals of scientific excellence and rigor and will benefit from each other's strength and expertise in advancing biopharmaceutical discovery in China," said Sean Harper, executive vice president of R&D at Amgen, adding: "Expansion into China is a business priority for Amgen and opening this R&D center is another clear and important step forward in Amgen's commitment to the China market."