Amgen to open China R&D Center at ShanghaiTech

USA-based Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), the world’s largest independent biotech company, and ShanghaiTech University have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to form a strategic partnership for the advancement of biopharmaceutical discovery and translational research in China.
This agreement includes plans for Amgen to open a China R&D center at ShanghaiTech University. No financial details of the project were revealed.
"Amgen and ShanghaiTech University share mutual goals of scientific excellence and rigor and will benefit from each other's strength and expertise in advancing biopharmaceutical discovery in China," said Sean Harper, executive vice president of R&D at Amgen, adding: "Expansion into China is a business priority for Amgen and opening this R&D center is another clear and important step forward in Amgen's commitment to the China market."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze