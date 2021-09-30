Amicus gene therapy business acquired in SPAC deal to create Caritas

US biotech Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is to create a new genetic medicine company called Caritas Therapeutics as part of a deal that will see its gene therapy business acquired by ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (Nasdaq: ARYD), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).
This publicly-traded company is expected to have around $400 million in initial funding.
Amicus will become the largest shareholder in Caritas with an ownership stake of around 36%, assuming no redemptions by ARYA’s shareholders, and retain co-development and commercialization rights to the Fabry and Pompe gene therapy programs as well as negotiation rights on select future muscular dystrophy programs.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
