Monday 12 January 2026

Amicus Therapeutics and ARYA Sciences call off SPAC deal

Biotechnology
25 February 2022
amicus_large-1-

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (Nasdaq: ARYD), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Perceptive Advisors, announced on Thursday that, due to existing market conditions, it has mutually agreed with Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) terminate their previously announced business combination agreement, effective immediately.

“While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, ARYA IV still has over a year remaining to identify and execute on a business combination transaction and the ARYA IV team believes it is well positioned to identify and execute on an opportunity that meets its key investment criteria and that can deliver value for its shareholders within that time period,” said Adam Stone, chief executive ARYA IV.

ARYA IV’s dissolution deadline is March 2, 2023 (unless such date is extended in accordance with ARYA IV’s governing documents).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Amicus plummets as FDA delays drug approval
29 November 2016
Pharmaceutical
Amicus Therapeutics to drop wound healing product after Phase III failure
14 September 2017
Pharmaceutical
NICE issues draft guidance backing Galafold for Fabry disease
19 October 2016
Pharmaceutical
Pain specialist Scilex to list on Nasdaq via SPAC merger
21 March 2022




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze