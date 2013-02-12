AMRI licenses tubulin inhibitor cancer program to Chai Thera

USA-based Albany Molecular Research (Nasdaq: AMRI) has signed an exclusive license agreement with Chai Therapeutics, an affiliate of privately-held Bessor Pharma, for the development of ALB 109564(a), AMRI's novel tubulin inhibitor compound in late Phase I testing for the treatment of cancer.

This agreement follows the exercise of an option to license the intellectual property, which was granted in March 2012 by AMRI to Bessor Pharma, a translational drug development company.