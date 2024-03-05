AMULET trial strengthens the case for Lundbeck's Lu AF82422

Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) will release clinical data from the AMULET Phase II, double-blind, randomized trial of Lu AF82422 in multiple system atrophy (MSA) at the InternaPional Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders (AD/PD 2024).
Lu AF82422 is a human monoclonal antibody (MAb) that recognizes and binds to all major forms of extracellular alpha-synuclein and thereby is believed to prevent uptake and inhibit seeding of aggregation. Lundbeck says that Lu AF82422 may offer a potential treatment option by targeting the underlying disease pathology of MSA and aiming at slowing clinical progression.
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